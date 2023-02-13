Uncle, cousin held for raping minor girl for over 8 years: Cops

"The three accused raped her several times during her visits to their house, and also threatened her with dire consequences if she shared the ordeal with anyone," said an officer.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday booked a 50-year-old man and his two sons for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at their residence in the city’s western suburbs for over eight years, said officials. The accused are the victim’s maternal uncle and cousin brothers. Police said that the girl — who lives with her parents and other relatives on the outskirts of Mumbai — would often visit her uncle’s house in the city. “The three accused raped her several times during her visits to their house, and also threatened her with dire consequences if she shared the ordeal with anyone,” said an officer.

The sexual assault had allegedly been taking place since 2014, according to police. The incident came to light on Saturday after the girl allegedly shared the ordeal with her another uncle, who stays close to her house. The girl’s relatives immediately reported the matter to the police.