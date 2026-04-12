Uncertainty over Class 6 textbooks as Maharashtra prepares NEP rollout

With the 2026-27 academic year approaching, uncertainty surrounds the availability of revised Class 6 textbooks for the Maharashtra state board, as the new syllabus aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is yet to receive final approval.

The Maharashtra government has initiated the rollout of a new curriculum under NEP 2020, with the updated State Curriculum Framework (SCF) for School Education still under discussion. As per the implementation plan, Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 are scheduled for curriculum revision from the upcoming academic year.

While work on Classes 2, 3 and 4 is progressing as planned—with textbook development in its final stages and printing expected soon—the Class 6 curriculum remains under finalisation. The delay has pushed back textbook preparation and printing timelines, raising concerns among educators as schools prepare to reopen.