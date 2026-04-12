Uncertainty over Class 6 textbooks as Maharashtra prepares NEP rollout

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With the 2026-27 academic year approaching, uncertainty surrounds the availability of revised Class 6 textbooks for the Maharashtra state board, as the new syllabus aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is yet to receive final approval.
The Maharashtra government has initiated the rollout of a new curriculum under NEP 2020, with the updated State Curriculum Framework (SCF) for School Education still under discussion. As per the implementation plan, Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 are scheduled for curriculum revision from the upcoming academic year.
While work on Classes 2, 3 and 4 is progressing as planned—with textbook development in its final stages and printing expected soon—the Class 6 curriculum remains under finalisation. The delay has pushed back textbook preparation and printing timelines, raising concerns among educators as schools prepare to reopen.
Teachers have begun questioning whether the Class 6 revision can realistically be implemented this year. “This implementation plan is ready from the year 2024 when the initial SCF was prepared. The SCERT should have worked accordingly on finalising the new curriculum,” said a senior teacher.
Some educators have suggested postponing the rollout. “There is no point in this haste in finalising curriculum and preparing textbooks, because this delay is indication that textbooks will not be ready by June when school will resume after summer-break. Instead of making students wait for new textbooks, the revised curriculum can be brought in from next academic year,” another teacher said, adding that teachers would also require training before introducing the new syllabus.
Despite concerns, officials from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) remain confident that revised Class 6 textbooks will be ready in time. A senior official said the process is in its final stages and unlikely to face significant delays.
“For Class 2 the revised curriculum was already prepared with SCF for Foundational Stage (Foundational Stage) that includes three years of pre-primary and Classes 1 and 2 of Primary section. Revised curriculum for Class 1 was already implemented last year on the basis of SCF FS. While SCF for School Education is under preparation, syllabus of Classes 3 and 4 was finalised on priority whereas revised curriculum for Class 6 is being finalised at this moment,” the official said.
The revised Class 6 curriculum is expected to introduce key reforms, including vocational education and a curriculum aligned with CBSE standards for subjects such as mathematics and science.
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