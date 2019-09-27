Uncertain of own salaries, PMC staffers assuage fears of customers

FOR THREE days, manager of PMC Bank’s Bhandup branch, Jasbir Kaur, has been coming to work with apprehension. While the number of customers queuing up outside reduced on Thursday, of the 15 or so employees at the branch, only five or six have been turning up for work.

For staffers, as the month-end approaches, the big fear is whether their salaries might get stuck too.

Snigdha Kapse (28) travels everyday from Ambernath to Thane, where she is employed at the bank’s Wagle Estate branch. Maintaining that their primary job over the last three days has been to assuage fears of customers, she said: “Their money isn’t going anywhere. We are trying to tell them how it is just a temporary thing and we will be fine sooner than expected.”

“The worst part is that people blame us, they abuse us though we are just following orders,” she added.

Mother to a three-year-old son, Kapse’s salary is key to their home loan repayment, another complication being that her cheques may not be accepted over the next six months. “My money will not go anywhere, that’s the belief that helps me stay calm,” she said.

At the GTB Nagar branch, staffers have pasted a poster outside proclaiming that customers’ money is safe and requesting them to cooperate with the staff.

“We had to put up the poster as the customers kept asking if the bank would shut down. People come and ask us the same questions again and again. We have to reassure them by telling them about how giving out excess loans led to the RBI issuing a regulatory guideline,” said an employee.

Here too, employees are uncertain if their salaries will be paid. Many have no other savings account, except in their own bank. Kapse said, “It made sense to keep all my money in the bank. Now, I am depending on my husband for our expenses, waiting this period out. I worry more about the customers whose accounts I opened, as some of them don’t have any other income.”

Kaur echoed the sentiment. “As of now, no decision has been taken about our salaries, which come usually at the end of the month. None of us are, however, fretting over it. We want the bank operations to return to normal. Our accounts are similar to that of the people who bank with us.”