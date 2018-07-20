Unaware of what material is being used by contractors to repair roads, says BMC

A pothole-ridden road in Bandra on Tuesday. (Express File Photo) A pothole-ridden road in Bandra on Tuesday. (Express File Photo)

WITH POTHOLES continuing to be the talk of the town, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal has said that the civic body was not aware what material was being used by contractors to repair roads. During a standing committee meeting held at the civic body headquarters on Wednesday, the corporators took turns in attacking the BMC for its “mismanagement” and “failure” to address the issue of potholes.

Leader of Opposition in the BMC, Congress’ Ravi Raja, alleged that the cold mix manufactured by the civic body this year was of substandard quality. “At many locations, paver blocks are being used instead of the much-hyped cold mix, which makes the roads more susceptible to accidents. We have demanded that contractors who have failed to fix the roads be blacklisted immediately.”

Singhal, however, put the blame on the contractors. “Action has already been taken in cases where shoddy work was found. A contractor appointed to repair roads in Zone 3 (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz) has been blacklisted.”

He added: “The BMC is not aware of the material being used by the contractors to repair roads… We have already provided 330 to 340 metric tonne of cold mix to each of the seven zones… and hired contractors for every zone to carry out the road repair work.”

The BMC would spend Rs 125 crore for five years to manufacture cold mix at its Worli asphalt plant.

