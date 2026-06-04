‘Unauthorised’ school in Chunabhatti ordered shut, students told to relocate

Stating that it is a crime to run an unauthorised school, the letter levied a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on the management and warned of an additional penalty of Rs 10,000 per day if the school continues to function despite the order to shut down.

Parents of students enrolled at Orchids International School in Mumbai’s Chunabhatti were in for a shock when, instead of receiving information about the school reopening after summer break in the first week of June, they were asked to choose one of the institution’s three other branches for their children’s relocation. The reason — the school located in Chunabhatti is declared unauthorised for not having required permission from the government.

Claiming that the school has misguided them, parents complained that the school charged them full fees for the new academic year, stating that there is no reason to worry. “But now when we were expecting school to resume, they are asking us to select other branches. My child spends more than an hour in the school bus to travel to this school in Chunabhatti. Going to their other branches located far away is absolutely not an option,” said an aggrieved parent, adding that a meeting with the school authorities on Wednesday did not yield any solution.