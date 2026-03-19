Unauthorised drilling damages Metro 3 tunnel; FIR filed after 8-day delay

“Two tunnels of the metro Line 3 of approximately diameter of 6.35 m, spaced approximately 20-22 m apart, and at depth of approximately 17-25 m below ground level are passing beneath certain properties situated on both sides of Line 3’s alignment (as indicated on map),” says the notice.

Unauthorised drilling for a borewell by a private water supplier near Metro Cinema in Marine Lines damaged a section of the underground Metro Line 3 tunnel on March 5, prompting the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to file an FIR, eight days later, at Azad Maidan police station.

The FIR identified Chandrama Water Supply Pvt Ltd, whose proprietor is Rambabu Raay, for the damage that left a minor hole on the left side of the tunnel.

Officials said the damage was caused by illegal boring within the restricted 50-metre influence zone of the metro corridor, where prior NOC from MMRCL is mandatory. Metro operations, however, were not affected.