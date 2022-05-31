‘Unauthorised construction’: Nilesh Rane’s company gets notice from Mumbai Suburban Collector

The Mumbai Suburban Collector has issued a show cause notice to Artline Properties Private Limited, the company owned by Union Minister Narayan Rane’s son Nilesh, over violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) NoC given to his bungalow Adhish situated on Juhu Tara Road.

The collector office has asked a representative of Artline to remain present on June 10 for a personal hearing in the regard. The notice was issued based on a report submitted by BMC that has found that Rane’s bungalow has been constructed by consuming FSI beyond the approved limit.

According to the notice, on the basis of complaints made to the Director, Environment, and Secretary, MCZMA, the latter had called for reports from BMC which pointed at anomalies with regard to FSI. “You are, therefore, by this notice, called upon to attend this office on 10.06.2022 at 11.00 pm for personal hearing and explain as to why this said construction should not be treated as beyond permissible FSI and an unauthorized construction and therefore, in violation of the CRZ NOC dated 11.07.2007…” the notice issued to Artline stated. Artiline Properties Private Limited is owned by Nilesh Rane and his mother Neelam Narayan Rane.