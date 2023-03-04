Unable to speak to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife as situation is hostile: lawyer to HC

The lawyer representing the estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Friday told the Bombay High Court that the “situation in the house was so hostile” that he was not able to speak to his client and therefore could not file an affidavit in reply to the habeas corpus (produce the person) plea by the actor.

The actor’s estranged wife, Zainab, also claimed that she was thrown out of her in-laws’ house. In February, Siddiqui’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui had filed an FIR against Zainab, accusing her of trespassing at her residence.

Siddiqui has filed a plea in HC seeking to know the whereabouts of his two minor children, who are in the custody of his estranged wife, who lived in Dubai for some time and later moved to India. She is currently living with her relatives.

The actor, through advocate Pradeep Thorat, said Zainab and the children are UAE residents and the children’s school has sent an email to him, saying that they are on the verge of being rusticated as they have not been attending classes.

“Some third person has taken my children out of Dubai,” the actor alleged. He added that Zainab had come to India last November without the children.

Thorat claimed the actor and his wife separated in 2011 and a Khulanama (divorce document under Muslim law) was executed. The children are in her custody and had been staying in Dubai for the last four to five years.

On February 24, a division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik had suggested that the actor and his second wife try to amicably resolve their issues pertaining to the education of their 12-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.

It had also asked advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who is representing Zainab, to inform about what was decided regarding the children’s education.

Advocate Siddiquee on Friday submitted that he himself had found out about four schools in Mumbai for them. and had also contacted the school in Dubai if they could provide online schooling as an option, and the school has agreed on the same.

Siddiquee added that his client and her children were thrown out of Zainab’s mother in-law’s house, with only a meager amount with them for their subsistence. They are currently living with their relative, he said, adding that while the seven-year-old son is too young to say anything, the 12-year-old daughter has said that she does not want to meet the actor