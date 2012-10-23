Unable to keep family happy,woman kills self,daughter

A 28-year-old housewife,clutching her two-year-old daughter,jumped from the 18th floor of a Kandivali (West) building on Monday afternoon. Officers of Kandivali police station said that the woman,Kritika Patel,left a suicide note stating that she was taking the drastic step as she was unable to keep her family happy.

Police said Kritika lived with her husband Kaushal (30),an employee of a supervisor with a builder,her daughter Jaini,and her in-laws at Roopnagar on S V Road. The family shifted to another flat in Shankar Galli nearby after Roopnagar was evacuated for redevelopment. The builder was to allot the family an apartment on the 18th floor in Roopnagar.

The police said around 1.30 pm on Monday,Kritika went to Roopnagar after picking Jaini up from playschool. She told the watchman that she had to come to check the progress. Kritika then went to the 18th floor apartment,kept her purse aside and removed the girls school bag. She then called her father and brother,but did not give them any indication that she was unhappy,police said.

Around 2.30 pm,Kritika jumped from the balcony of the flat with the child,and fell on the parking space on the fifth floor. We found her mobile phone in the hand bag and a handwritten suicide note in Gujarati inside the phones cover, said H Pimple,senior inspector.

The note stated that no one should be held responsible for her death,and that the jewellery given to her by her father and husband be returned to them,said Pimple.

Police officers said they were yet to record the statements of Kritikas family members. Her father and brothers statements will be recorded on Tuesday,officers said.

Kaushals uncle said she and her husband were a happy couple and that no one had expected she would take such a step. Kaushal said he had kept Kritika happy.

Police said the condition of the suicide note suggested that Kritika had been carrying it for a few days.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App