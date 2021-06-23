Maharashtra: Unable to fly back, man dies by suicide as jab not recognised in Kuwait

The Mahad City police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are conducting a preliminary inquiry. No suicide note was recovered, they added.

UPSET THAT he would not be able to fly back to Kuwait since the Covid-19 vaccine he took earlier this month was not yet valid in the Gulf country, a 47-year-old man died by alleged suicide after hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Mahad city in Raigad district on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Siraj Mapkar, had been working at an oil unit in Kuwait and had come back to India in March this year.

Mapkar had been administered with Covaxin and, his family claimed, he had been upset ever since he got to know that the vaccine was not on Kuwait’s approved list, which barred him from re-entering the country.

The Mahad City police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are conducting a preliminary inquiry. No suicide note was recovered, they added.

“His family members had told us that he was upset due to not being able to go back to Kuwait. They told us that he was not getting the visa as he had taken a vaccine which doesn’t have an approval in Kuwait. He had also taken a loan to fly to Kuwait,” an officer from Mahad city police said.

Mapkar’s body has been handed back to his family after post-mortem examination.

Mapkar’s brother Nasir said, “Since he had to go back, he had taken both the doses of the vaccine. But earlier this month, he came to know that he will not be getting a visa to fly back to Kuwait for work. He had been very disturbed since then.”