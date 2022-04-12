UN recognises Mumbai as a ‘Tree City of the World’

Mumbai has been recognised as ‘2021 Tree City of the World’ by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (UN) jointly with Arbor Day Foundation.

According to the officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) garden department, Mumbai received recognition for its “commitment to growing and maintaining urban trees and greenery in building healthy, resilient and happy cities”.

CEO of Arbor Day Foundation, Dan Lambe informed the BMC’s garden department through an email about the recognition on April 6.

“The United Nations’ ‘Tree City of the World’ programme provides direction, assistance, and worldwide recognition for communities’ dedication to its urban forest, and provides a framework for a healthy, sustainable urban forestry. The corporation had applied for the recognition in January citing its initiative for tree plantation, Miyawaki forests and various innovative tree care activities,” Jeetendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of gardens department said.

Meanwhile, tree activists expressed surprise over Mumbai bagging the ‘Tree City of the World’ tag as it has lost significant green cover in the last few years.