Umesh Kolhe murder: State intelligence department to probe ‘Uddhav’s call’ to then Amravati police chief

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Friday that the state intelligence department will probe whether former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the then Amravati police commissioner Arti Singh to probe the murder case of Amravati resident Umesh Kolhe through the robbery angle.

The issue was raised by Amravati MLA Ravi Rana, who along with his wife and Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana has been at odds with Thackeray for more than a year now. The couple was arrested by Mumbai police earlier this year after they forcefully tried to enter Thackeray’s residence to recite the Hanuman Chalisa during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s tenure.

During the discussion in the Assembly, Rana said that Umesh Kolhe was murdered when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister of Maharashtra. “The police probed this murder through an angle of robbery. It was Uddhav Thackeray’s phone call to police commissioner Arti Singh to probe the murder through robbery angle. We demand that his phone call be probed through an SIT,” he said.

Desai, who was replying on behalf of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that the state intelligence department will probe this. “It will be probed as to who had called whom and the report will be presented to the state’s home minister,” he said.

Kolhe, 54, was murdered on June 21 by three assailants when he was returning from work, days after he had put up a WhatsApp post in support of then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed. After coming to power, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government handed over the probe into the matter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which filed the chargesheet in the case earlier this month.