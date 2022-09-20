Umesh Kolhe murder: NIA seeks 90-day extension to file chargesheet

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday sought an extension of 90 days to file chargesheet in the murder case of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe.

So far, 10 people were arrested for allegedly murdering Kolhe on June 21 while he was on his way home after closing his shop.

Police had said that Kolhe was killed allegedly for a social media post supporting BJP’s Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a TV debate.

The NIA through its special public prosecutor Sundeep Sadawarte filed the application stating that the agency requires time to complete the chain and collect cogent and reliable evidence against the accused.