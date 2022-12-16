Umesh Kolhe murder: NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against 11 accused in connection with the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe in June. The men have been booked on charges including murder of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The central agency had in September sought an extension of 90 days to file the chargesheet in the case.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, 54, a chemist from Amravati city in Maharashtra was murdered on June 21 this year allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier handed over the murder case to the NIA after it was found that it had similarities with the June 28 murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A week after Kolhe’s murder, tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death in Udaipur in a similar incident.

The police had earlier invoked sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA against the accused in the Kolhe murder case.