scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Umesh Kolhe murder: NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused

The chemist from Maharashtra’s Amravati was murdered on June 21 this year allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made controversial comments against the Prophet.

Amravati, Umesh KolheKolhe was murdered while he was on his way home after closing his shop.(File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against 11 accused in connection with the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe in June. The men have been booked on charges including murder of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The central agency had in September sought an extension of 90 days to file the chargesheet in the case.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, 54, a chemist from Amravati city in Maharashtra was murdered on June 21 this year allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier handed over the murder case to the NIA after it was found that it had similarities with the June 28 murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A week after Kolhe’s murder, tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death in Udaipur in a similar incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
More from Mumbai

The police had earlier invoked sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA against the accused in the Kolhe murder case.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 05:37:36 pm
Next Story

RRR, KGF 2, Amber Heard-Jonny Depp among the most read Wikipedia pages of 2022. See complete list

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close