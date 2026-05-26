Main accused in Byculla firing held from Kolkata after two-week hunt

Two weeks after the firing incident near Dockyard Road railway station in Byculla, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the alleged main accused, Saif Saidul Shaikh, 33, from Kolkata.

Shaikh is accused of orchestrating the May 12 attack on Sameer Asif Khan, son of Mohammed Asif Khan alias “Asif Dadhi”, who was earlier linked to underworld don Chhota Shakeel. Khan sustained a bullet injury to his right thigh but survived the attack.

Police said Shaikh was arrested from his native place in Bishnupur, Kolkata, after a Crime Branch team tracked him using technical evidence. After the firing, Shaikh had allegedly fled first to Aurangabad and later to Kolkata to evade arrest.