Ulhasnagar woman stripped, paraded over temple entry dispute: 3 arrested after video goes viral

The Thane police said the incident occurred on Thursday in the Vitthal Wadi area of Ulhasnagar. The woman and the accused are balloon sellers from the Vaghri community. (Image generated using AI)

Three people have been arrested in Ulhasnagar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, after a video of a woman being assaulted, stripped, having her hair chopped off, and paraded with a garland of slippers over a temple entry dispute went viral.

The Thane police said the woman and the accused are balloon sellers belonging to the Vaghri community and have registered cases against each other. The accused, the woman’s relatives, alleged that she insulted their deities, following which they directed her not to enter the temple.

Shankar Avtade, Senior Inspector of Ulhasnagar Central police station, said the incident occurred on Thursday in the Vitthal Wadi area of Ulhasnagar. While two accused were arrested on Friday, one was arrested on Saturday.