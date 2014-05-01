Ulhasnagar teacher death: EC probe team visits kin, to question erring polling officials

Jyoti Savle (16), daughter of Anant Savle, a teacher at an aided school in Ulhasnagar, who collapsed during poll duty and died, on Wednesday told the election commission’s probe team that the election officer at Takshasheela School, Ulhasnagar, asked her to fill in for her father even though she informed them that she was a class IX student. Jyoti was allegedly forced to report for poll duty on April 24 after her father fell ill.

The probe team headed by Santosh Deherkar, deputy municipal commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, visited the family on Wednesday to record their statement.

On April 23, Savle (45), an assistant teacher at Takshasheela School, suffered a heat stroke while distributing slips to voters and had to be rushed to a hospital. On April 24, his daughter Jyoti went to inform the election officer at Takshasheela School about his illness. However, the girl was allegedly asked to fill in for her father and was made to distribute the remaining slips to voters.

“Even when my father was hospitalised, he feared legal action being taken against him as the election officials had threatened to register an FIR against him if he failed to report to election duty. Hence, my mother and I went to inform the officials about my father’s health and request them for exemption. Sanjay Gaikwad, an officer, told me that if my father could not report to duty then I will have to work in his place and explained the work to me. I was told to distribute slips to voters. Only when I returned home I learnt about my father’s death,” said Jyoti.

The minor was reportedly paid Rs 400 as remuneration for the work on the name of her father, while Savle was admitted to JJ Hospital. The family left for Dhule for the last rites.

The incident came to light when the family returned to the city on April 26 and demanded for action against the officer. District collector P Belasaru ordered an inquiry into the matter on April 28. “The investigation is on. The family has named Sanjay Gaikwad. We will soon question Gaikwad and other polling officials,” Deherkar said.

dipti.singh@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App