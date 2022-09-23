Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation orders inquiry into building slab collapse that killed 4

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has set up a special investigation team to look into the incident where a slab collapse in a five-storied building in Ulhasnagar resulted in the death of four people, including three members of a family, on Thursday afternoon.

The special investigation team comprising a city engineer, a local ward officer, a town planner and an additional commissioner has to submit its report to UMC Commissioner Aziz Shaikh within 15 days.

“Based on the outcome of the UMC’s report, the Hill Line police, who are running their investigation, will register an FIR,” said Prashant Mohite, zonal deputy commissioner of police.

The incident reportedly took place around 2 pm in Manas Tower, a five-storied building in Camp 5 area of Ulhasnagar town, when a slab from the fourth floor came crashing down to the ground floor. According to the police, out of the 20 flats in the building, only five or six were occupied. Amid rains, officials from the fire brigade, the UMC and the police carried out rescue operations. The UMC identified the deceased as Sagar Ochani (19), Dholandas Dhanwani (58), Renu Dhanwani (55), and Priya Dhanwani (24).

UMC officials told The Indian Express that dilapidated buildings were a big concern in Ulhasnagar. Around 1,524-odd buildings that were served notices last year to carry out structural audits were yet to do so, officials pointed out.

“The building is 25 to 30 years’ old. It was not on the ‘most dangerous building’ list. But for two years in a row, we had served them notices to do a structural audit, which they did not do,” local ward officer Ganesh Shimpi said.

Prima facie, as per UMC information from last year, 1,524 buildings need repairs. These buildings can fall into any of the three categories for building repairs – C1 (most dangerous and needs to be demolished), C2A (dangerous which needs evacuation for repairs) and C2B (repairs needed without evacuation).

Jamir Lengarekar, additional commissioner of UMC, told The Indian Express, “Like Manas Tower, 1,524 buildings and structures in Ulhasnagar were served notices for structural inspection last year but they did not carry out a structural audit due to which we cannot categorise them. These structures are 20 to 25 years’ old. The issue is neglected by residents themselves who continue to stay there despite knowing it can collapse and lead to their deaths. We will again serve notices to these 1,524 buildings asking them to do structural audits.”

According to the UMC, as per a 2022 report, 111 buildings/structures have done an audit. Among these, one building was under the C1 category and was vacated; 38 were in the C2A category and 72 were in the C2B category. Of the 38 in the C2A category, three buildings/structures have still not been vacated but the UMC said it has written to the water supply and electricity department to cut their supply.

The UMC said it has served notices to the remaining 72 buildings/structures asking them to file a final report of action taken for repairs. “If a report is not given, we will cut their electricity and water supply,” a UMC official said.

Sources in the UMC also complained that local politicians support residents when the UMC tries to vacate the buildings or cut electricity and water supply.