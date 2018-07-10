Ulhasnagar civic body official suspended

The public relations officer of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) was suspended on Monday by the municipal commissioner. The suspended officer had allegedly kept a lot of records in his office drawer, sources said.

According to the suspension letter issued by Commissioner Ganesh Patil, official Yuvaraj Bhadane had been found guilty of storing official papers in his locker. “On multiple occasions it was found that he had taken documents from the tax, education and other departments and had not returned them. He also had in his possession blank papers bearing signature and stamps of different officials of the UMC,” the letter read.

Patil said Bhadane had been served with a showcause notice on June 12. “He was asked to furnish reasons of keeping the items in his possession. He could not come up with a proper reason and so has been suspended until the departmental inquiry is over.” Bhadane did not respond to multiple calls and could not be contacted.

