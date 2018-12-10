Ulhasnagar: 8 children bitten by stray dog, activists draw attention of rights panel to menace

Eight children were bitten by a dog in Ulhasnagar on Saturday. They were attacked while playing on the road. The incident comes just days after activists pleaded that the State Human Rights Commission, which is conducting suo motu hearings about issues related to stray dogs in Ambernath and Badlapur, also consider the stray dog menace in Ulhasnagar.

On Saturday evening, the children, all residents of Samrat Ashok Nagar, were playing on the road. “Seeing the dog, the kids started to run, which made the dog chase them. All eight suffered injuries on their legs. One of them, a nine-year-old, suffered several injuries as he fell down and the dog attacked his hands and torso,” said Pawan Sonigrahi, parent of one of the children.

He said the Ulhasnagar Municipal Council (UMC) has been neglecting the stray dogs issue. “There are as many as 5,000 stray dogs, if not more, in the area and attacks by stray dogs has been on the rise,” said Satyajit Burman, who is part of the monitoring committee set up by the human rights commission. “The commission has been focusing on Ambernath and Badlapur areas, but on December 5, I requested them to make the UMC a party too,” he added.

According to activists, the sterilisation of stray dogs has come to a standstill since late 2017. “There was a partner company which was doing sterilisation but then, due to lack of funds, they withdrew support. Since then, there has not been active sterilisation. Also, dogs from nearby regions are coming to Ulhasnagar due to various reasons such as lack of food and hostile territory. So, every few days we get complaints about aggressive dogs that attack humans,” said Soham Patekar, an animal rights activist in Ulhasnagar.

But municipal authorities claimed this was a one-off incident and that the dog menace was under control. “We have a Hyderabad-based firm as the sterilisation partner and they have been rounding up the strays and sterilising them. There are many dogs, but we can’t send them anywhere. We are planning to set up awareness camps on dos and don’ts for people on how to deal with stray dogs,” a senior municipal officer said.