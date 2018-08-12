Ulhasnagar: 77-year-old priest held for molesting woman in temple

The accused has been booked under relevant sections for outraging the modesty of a woman while he was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody. (Representational Image) The accused has been booked under relevant sections for outraging the modesty of a woman while he was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody. (Representational Image)

Police arrested a 77-year-old priest for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman in a temple in Ulhasnagar.

The police said that the incident took place at around 6 pm on Friday, when the victim, along with her husband, visited the temple. The accused was handed over to police by the local residents, police said.

A senior police official said, “As the 28-year-old had been getting negative thoughts over the week, she decided to visit the temple. When the couple approached the priest with her problem, he suggested a ritual and asked them to go and sit inside a room in the temple.”

While conducting the ritual, the accused asked the victim’s husband to get fruits from a nearby shop. After he stepped out of the room, the priest allegedly groped her.

“The victim raised an alarm for help and her husband rushed in and confronted the accused. The accused was then beaten by the locals, following which we were informed,” said the police official.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections for outraging the modesty of a woman while he was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App