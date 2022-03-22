scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Ukraine scraps degree exam for all final year medical students

As students had to return to India without completing their medical courses, they were spending sleepless nights staring at an uncertain future.

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty | Mumbai |
Updated: March 22, 2022 1:39:17 pm
A student who was stuck in war-torn Ukraine is greeted by his relatives in Srinagar, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hundreds of final year MBBS students who returned to India from war-torn Ukraine have heaved a sigh of relief, as now, they will get their degrees without having to appear for the mandatory state licensing examination, KROK-2, which was scheduled in September.

Unlike India, the MBBS course in Ukraine is six years. In the final year, students are required to undergo clinical practice, also called an internship. At the end of their practice, in May, they appear for a final examination conducted by their respective universities. Then, the students sit for the state’s licensing exam, KROK-2, for certification to be a doctor or pharmacist. In the third year of their studies, students from medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy have to appear for KROK-1.

As students had to return without completing their courses, they were spending sleepless nights staring at an uncertain future. Without having the degree, they wouldn’t have been able to sit for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, which is a licensure examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in India.

However, on Monday, the Ukrainian government announced the postponement of the KROK-1 examination, and cancelled the KROK-2, meaning final year students would get their degrees without appearing for the examination.

Sanket Raghvendra Pathak, a final year MBBS student at Odessa National Medical University, said, “It was the best thing that could have happened to us amid the chaos. Finally, we will become doctors and get the degree to appear for the screening test in India.”

However, universities haven’t yet cleared the air on whether students have to appear for their final year academic examination which is scheduled in May. One of the components is a practical assessment.

