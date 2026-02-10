UK doctor detained at Mumbai airport over anti-BJP posts says ‘job at stake,’ HC to hear plea on Feb 17

As the matter listed before Justice Ashwin D Bhobe of the high court could not be taken up due to paucity of time, advocate Ujjwalkumar Chavhan representing Patil sought urgent hearing citing that UK's citizen's job was at stake due to state action.

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that it will hear on February 17 a plea by a UK-based doctor and YouTuber Sangram Patil challenging an FIR and Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him for allegedly posting objectionable content against BJP leaders on social media.

As the matter listed before Justice Ashwin D Bhobe of the high court could not be taken up due to paucity of time, advocate Ujjwalkumar Chavhan representing Patil sought urgent hearing citing that UK’s citizen’s job was at stake due to state action. The judge said he will “make an endeavour” to hear the matter on February 17, a date mutually agreed by the petitioner and the lawyer representing Mumbai Police.