UK doctor booked over anti-BJP posts says lookout notice has put life in coma

UK-BASED DOCTOR and YouTuber Sangram Patil, booked over anti-BJP posts on Monday, sought to file an affidavit before the Bombay High Court stating his intention to cooperate with the probing agency even after he is permitted to travel back to the UK. Patil argued his “life cannot remain in coma” due to action taken against him.

Maharashtra government, represented by Advocate General Milind Sathe, stated that if an affidavit is filed, the state was “not averse” to considering the same within two weeks. The HC asked Patil to file an affidavit within three days, followed by the state’s expeditious consideration within two weeks thereafter.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D Bhobe was hearing a plea by Patil against the FIR and Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him for allegedly posting objectionable content against BJP leaders. He has denied the allegations of making a post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher, along with advocates Ujjwalkumar Chavhan argued that Patil is employed with the National Health Service (NHS) in UK and he has cooperated with the probe.

“He has a family (wife and a child) in England and also has patients to look after. He is on a tourist visa and not getting any pay as he cannot work in the UK. The police have not sought custodial interrogation as they do not have material. He cannot live in India for long. As far as the LOC is concerned, my life cannot remain in coma,” Shakdher argued.

Opposing the plea, AG Sathe claimed the likelihood of spreading hatred between two groups (followers and non-followers) was established in the case and the LOC was also issued considering his non-cooperation.

Advocate Aniket Nikam, representing complainant, also opposed the plea.

After Shakdher argued that the police had not called Patil since January this year, the judge sought to know what happened in probe from January till date.

When the judge sought to know how Patil would secure his presence if allowed to travel to the UK, Shakdher argued that he has a “family of origin,” including his parents, and his native place at Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

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“It’ll be a huge leap of faith to say spreading of hatred within groups involves political parties, and it will open pandora’s box if the criminal provisions are interpreted in such a way. State cannot conduct fishing and roving inquiry,” Shakdher argued.

The HC will pass further orders after perusing the affidavit and state’s response during next hearing on April 15.