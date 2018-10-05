Ujjwal Nikam refuses to take up Ashwini Bidre’s case

Assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre had gone missing in April 2016. Assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre had gone missing in April 2016.

THE NAVI Mumbai police has intimated the family of policewoman Ashwini Bidre that advocate Ujjwal Nikam, whom they had wanted to be appointed the special prosecutor, has turned down their offer. A letter in this regard, dated September 17, was issued by the investigating officer of the Navi Mumbai police.

Assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre had gone missing in April 2016. Her brother Anand had went on to lodge a missing case in Kalamboli police station, but the police allegedly did not take any action until late 2017 when accused Inspector Abhay Kurundkar was arrested along with two others for Bidre’s abduction and murder.

The Navi Mumbai police had launched a massive search operation to locate the body, which they claimed was cut-up and dumped in the Bhayander creek, without any result.

Anand and Bidre’s estranged husband Raju Gore had demanded that Nikam be appointed to fight the case. “We had requested for Nikam as the police have not done an adequate job. He could have still steered the court procedure towards justice,” said Gore.

The letter by the Navi Mumbai police stated: “The CM’s office informed us about your request and thus we approached the advocate personally. However, this is to inform you that advocate Ujjwal Nikam has refused to become the prosecutor in this case.”

Nikam confirmed the same. “I am already preoccupied with multiple cases and thus, didn’t want to take up a new one.”

The family is, meanwhile, running from pillar to post to obtain Bidre’s death certificate. “If the police are sure that she was murdered, they should issue a letter to the corporation so that we can get the legal procedures in order. However, the police have been telling us since May that the work is in progress. They are neither fulfilling our request nor denying it. This is causing a lot of trouble for us, as there is no legal proof of her death,” Gore said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App