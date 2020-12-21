Ugandan national arrested at airport with 501 gm heroin

The AIU officers said they were informed about the woman by the CISF after they caught a woman named Jane Nalumansi. (Representational)

Customs officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old Ugandan national at the Mumbai airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 501 grams of heroin. The seized drugs are valued at Rs 2.5 crore.

The officers said that the woman was to board a domestic flight for Delhi late on Saturday, when they intercepted her and recovered concealed drugs in a false cavity made in her sandals.

The AIU officers said they were informed about the woman by the CISF after they caught a woman named Jane Nalumansi. The woman was asked to step aside and further scanning and examination of her sandals resulted in the recovery of 501 grams of an off-white coloured powder and lumps.

The woman was subsequently taken into custody and AIU was informed. “On testing of the minute quantity of the recovered off-white coloured powder and lumps with the help of narcotics drug testing kit available in the AIU office, the powdered showed positive indication of presence of NDPS drugs i.e. heroin,” said AIU in its remand application.

The woman was then arrested and during the course of investigation, she identified herself as Mbabazi Oliver Joselyn. In her statement, she further revealed that she had received the drugs from one Cheukuwemeka.

The officials said that the arrested woman peddled drugs and operated mainly at Andheri and Nalasopara area. “She was travelling in the name of Jane Nalumansi as per boarding pass dated 19.12.2020 for Delhi from Mumbai carrying the passport of Republic of Uganda…,” the remand application stated.

