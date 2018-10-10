Ugandan child with rare Sturge-Weber Syndrome treated by Mumbai doctors

An infant from Uganda suffering from rare Sturge-Weber Syndrome and unable to walk properly was flown to Mumbai for cell-based therapy treatment. The 21-month-old infant, Alfa, returned to his home in Uganda on Sunday.

According to doctors, he suffered a rare neurological disorder, found in one of 20,000-50,000 live births. It is caused by mutation in gene called GNAQ. Babies born with this disorder have a port-wine stain or birthmark on them. The disease causes abnormality in brain, skin and eyes and affects blood vessels.

In July, Alfa suffered seizures and shortness in breath. For three weeks subsequently he went in comatose condition.

The family decided to visit India for treatment in September. According to Dr Pradeep Mahajan, regenerative medicine researcher at StemRx bioscience Solutions, two sessions of cell-based therapy was given to the baby. “Daily therapies, including physiotherapy, yoga and hyperbaric oxygen therapy were given to him,” he said.

Following comatose condition, Alfa suffered vision impairment, problem in facial expressions and lack of concentration.

“My son can now sit and stand with support, respond appropriately to sounds, has better head control with negligible head dropping and is showing signs of milestone development according to his age,” said Alfa’s mother.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App