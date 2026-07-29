Poornima Restaurant moves Bombay HC over ‘arbitrary’ FDA action: ‘Official communication after raid’

Poornima Restaurant, the iconic six-decade-old Udupi eatery in south Mumbai’s Fort area, has moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision to suspend its licence over food safety and hygiene violations following an inspection. Accusing the FDA of not following the due process before shutting its doors, Poornima Restaurant has sought interim relief on the FDA orders and resumption of its operations. Besides, the restaurant has also alleged procedural lapses and ‘high-handedness’ of the food safety agency, saying official communications on the inspection were issued only after the raid.

The FDA on July 23 launched a surprise inspection at the Poornima Restaurant, located near the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), revealing serious breaches of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and hygiene norms that, according to the regulator, posed a significant threat to public health.