Poornima Restaurant moves Bombay HC over ‘arbitrary’ FDA action: ‘Official communication after raid’

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Poornima Restaurant, the iconic six-decade-old Udupi eatery in south Mumbai’s Fort area, has moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision to suspend its licence over food safety and hygiene violations following an inspection. Accusing the FDA of not following the due process before shutting its doors, Poornima Restaurant has sought interim relief on the FDA orders and resumption of its operations. Besides, the restaurant has also alleged procedural lapses and ‘high-handedness’ of the food safety agency, saying official communications on the inspection were issued only after the raid.
The FDA on July 23 launched a surprise inspection at the Poornima Restaurant, located near the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), revealing serious breaches of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and hygiene norms that, according to the regulator, posed a significant threat to public health.
What Poornima Restaurant claims: ‘Inspection mails after raid’
In its petition, filed through its proprietor Pramod J Nayak and days after the FDA shut its operations in Mumbai’s Fort area, Poornima restaurant claimed procedural lapses by FDA, alleging that the authority acted in a “high-handed manner” before suspending its license.
The restaurant claimed that the FDA did not issue prescribed improvement notice before suspending its licence. Calling the suspension “arbitrary and disproportionate”, the eatery said the licence suspension has “severely affected” its business and livelihood.
It also alleged that the FDA officials sent inspection-related emails after the raid to create records of compliance and ordered closure of other licensed premises without inspection.
‘Flies, stagnant water, rust’: What FDA found at Poornima Restaurant
Post the assessment, the FDA alleged that contaminated raw ingredients were stored with cooked and frozen food products at the restaurant. Inspectors also found flies, stagnant water, dirty drains without the cockroach traps, unhygienic walls, peeling paint and rust.
Among the key findings was fungal growth on stored raw vegetables, including bananas, used to prepare the restaurant’s signature dish banana vada. “Considering the fact that idli and dosa batter is acidic in nature, fungal infestation in the kitchen may cause serious health hazards,” an FDA official said.
The regulator further claimed the restaurant failed to maintain medical fitness records of its employees and conduct periodic health examinations of food handlers. It said some refrigeration units did not shut properly – an allegation the eatery has denied – and pickles were being stored in non-food-grade plastic barrels that lacked prescribed compliance certification.
Last week, the Aurangabad bench of the HC granted an interim stay on FDA’s order suspending licenses of some milk suppliers and vendors, noting lack of compliance with the procedure. Referring to the suspension of licenses as ‘drastic action’ by the FDA, the court underlined that there was no emergency that required such a step without granting a hearing to the petitioners.
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