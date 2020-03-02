Uddhav’s wife named editor of Saamana

Rashmi Thackeray Rashmi Thackeray

Three months after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as editor of Saamana after becoming chief minister, his wife Rashmi on Sunday was named as its editor. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will continue as its executive editor.

Uddhav had resigned as editor and his name was dropped from the newspaper’s print line on the day he took oath as chief minister on November 28.

Raut has been Saamana’s executive editor since early 1990s, working under the editorship of Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray until his death in November 2012. On the masthead, Balasaheb is named as the founding editor. And until November, Uddhav was named as editor in the print line. “We need an editor and she has been named for the post. It is an internal arrangement,” a party leader said.

Earlier, Sena leaders had said Uddhav resigned as editor following conventions after becoming chief minister. The newspaper gets government advertisements, so to avoid any conflict of interest, Uddhav had resigned as editor, a Sena leader said.

The Sena mouthpiece, launched in 1989 by Bal Thackeray, sets the party line for workers. Even as a member of the ruling coalition with the BJP in the state and NDA at the Centre, it was critical of government policies of both, and took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

