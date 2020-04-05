Uddhav’s homeless shelter plan fails to take off in Mumbai

While the official report claimed that 28,145 migrant workers were stranded in Mumbai amid the lockdown, it pegged the total homeless sheltered at just 863. While the official report claimed that 28,145 migrant workers were stranded in Mumbai amid the lockdown, it pegged the total homeless sheltered at just 863.

Two days after a homeless man was found dead outside the CST station, the plans of the state government to house and feed the homeless in Mumbai during the lockdown does not seem to be showing the desired results.

According to a report compiled by the BMC, Mumbai’s shelters for the homeless have so far housed only 863 people. The report was last updated on April 2.

In the city, BMC is the nodal agency for meeting the shelter, water, food and medical requirement of the homeless and the stranded migrant labourers. While the official report claimed that 28,145 migrant workers were stranded in Mumbai amid the lockdown, it pegged the total homeless sheltered at just 863.

“Most of them do not want to stay the night. They come, eat, and go,” said a senior deputy collector, in charge of one such shelter. While he was referring to the local homeless population, some of whom have been residing on Mumbai’s pavements for generations, the authorities haven’t so far been able to even gather all stranded migrant workers into the temporary shelters. The report claimed that the authorities have so far supplied water and ration to 14,832 migrant workers and served cooked food to another 4,305, and the shelter requirement remained minimal.

Sitaram Shelar, Director, Centre for Promoting Democracy — an organisation working for the welfare of the homeless in Mumbai – complained that the shelters in the city were ill-prepared to cope with the emergency, and lacked even basic amenities.

“The shelters just offer food and accommodation. They lack other facilities and support functions. There is no milk for children, some do not provide water for bathing or washing clothes. There is no 24×7 medical facility is case of an emergency,” said Shelar, who is also a member of the Homeless Collective in Mumbai, an outfit of organisations working for the homeless in the city.

However, Additional Municipal Commissioner Jayshree Bhoj, said: “A doctor will be available at the camps round the clock.” She argued most of the homeless wanted to safeguard their turf on the road, and hence had shown unwillingness to shift to the temporary shelters. She said BMC has asked police to intensify measures to shift the homeless.

But a 38-year-old man, sheltered in a facility at Bandra, complained that the food being served too was not up to the mark. Others shelter residents complained of overcrowding, crammed space, and lack of facilities.

The report, meanwhile, claimed that the highest number of migrant workers were founded stranded in H-East municipal ward, which covers areas on the eastern side of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz, followed by M-East, which covers parts of Mankhurd and Govandi.

