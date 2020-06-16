Uddhav’s father-in-law passes away

Madhav Patankar (78) was suffering from several health issues, including kidney ailment. He was admitted to Criticare hospital in Andheri (East), where he passed away at 12.06 am on Monday. (Representational) Madhav Patankar (78) was suffering from several health issues, including kidney ailment. He was admitted to Criticare hospital in Andheri (East), where he passed away at 12.06 am on Monday. (Representational)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray’s father, Madhav Patankar, passed away late on Sunday night after prolonged illness. He was 78.

The last rites were performed on Monday morning at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar, sources in Shiv Sena said.

Patankar was suffering from several health issues, including kidney ailment. He was admitted to Criticare hospital in Andheri (East), where he passed away at 12.06 am on Monday. Earlier, he was admitted in Bombay Hospital and Hinduja hospital, said a senior Shiv Sena leader.

Patankar ran a family business of chemical production and lived close to Thackeray’s residence Matoshree in Bandra (East).

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed his condolences to the chief minister, said a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan. NCP MP Supriya Sule also expressed her grief over Patankar’s death. “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Madhav Patankar – father of Mrs Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with the Patankar and Thackeray family,” Sule tweeted.

“With the demise of Patankar, I have lost a true friend,” said senior Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai, expressing his condolences to the family.

Thackeray’s cabinet colleagues Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also expressed their condolences to Thackeray and Patankar family.

