Uddhav’s cousin says Shinde insulted Balasaheb by honouring estranged family members

Three days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave “pride of place” to Uddhav Thackeray’s estranged family members at his Dussehra rally, Kirti Phatak, daughter of his paternal aunt, called it an insult to Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde keeps harping on carrying on the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. And in the same vein, he felicitated those who hurt the Sena supremo during his lifetime” Phatak told The Indian Express on Friday.

Phatak’s mother Sanjeevan Karandikar, who died in May, was Balasaheb’s younger sister. The family lives in Pune.

Stating that she had nothing to do with politics, Phatak said she had been hurt by the “double standards” of the chief minister and his group. “And that is why I am speaking up against these double standards. On one hand, the Shinde faction keeps glorifying the legacy, principles and values cherished by my uncle. On the other hand they do not think twice before honouring people who grievously hurt the late Sena chief,” she said.

During the rally, the Shinde faction felicitated Jaydev Thackeray, Uddhav’s estranged brother, and made him sit on the dais beside the chief minister. Also present on the same stage were Jaydev’s estranged wife, Smita Thackeray, and Nihar Thackeray, son of Uddhav’s late brother Bindumadhav.

“In 2009, when Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, Smita Thackeray tried to join the Congress. She publicly praised the Congress ideology as the only ideology capable of taking the country forward. At that time, the Sena and Congress were at odds. This had badly hurt Balasaheb. At that time, I visited the Thackeray household and could see the pain in the eyes and his words. Balasaheb was really hurt by Smita Thackeray’s behaviour. And the same person was honoured by the Shinde faction, which claims to be following Balasaheb’s ideology. There is a vast difference between what they say and what they do,” Phatak said.

As for Jaydev, Phatak said, “Jaydev had said certain objectionable things to the press when Balasaheb was alive. The allegations made by Jaydev had hurt Balasaheb so much that he used to break down…I had seen him crying.”

Phatak said the Shinde faction should clarify whether it was following Balasaheb’s ideology or working against it. “Their behaviour shows they are trying to run down Balasaheb’s legacy,” she said.

Phatak said Uddhav was honest and straightforward. “Just imagine. Those people whom he trusted immensely were conspiring against him when he was badly ill. I think Uddhav’s use of words like gaddar (traitor) is apt for the splinter group. Uddhav did everything for them. He trusted them and gave them much beyond their expectations. Yet they backstabbed an honest and straightforward person,” she said.

Uddhav is not the kind of person who unnecessarily berates anyone, Phatak said. “My brother is always a cool-minded and easy-going individual. He does not unnecessarily raise the temperature. Neither does he berate anyone for the sake of it or create ruckus. He is a peace-loving person and believes in backing what is good and appropriate. He will never lower himself for power,” she said.

As for Aaditya Thackeray, Phatak said, “At such a young age, Aaditya has done a wonderful job so far in the political field. He is well-versed in different aspects of public life and is highly knowledgeable. He has done everything right, which makes our family immensely feel proud of him,” she said.