scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, Shewale claimed that the patch-up did not occur due to the antagonistic stand taken by certain members of the Sena against the BJP and Thackeray’s procrastination.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 1:59:14 am
Rahul Shewale (Image: Facebook)

Rahul Shewale, who was appointed the Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha by the Eknath Shinde-led group, claimed on Tuesday that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was himself keen on patching up with the BJP soon after the MVA government was formed in Maharashtra.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, Shewale claimed that the patch-up did not occur due to the antagonistic stand taken by certain members of the Sena against the BJP and Thackeray’s procrastination.

“Uddhav Thackeray, during an interaction with Shiv Sena MPs, had told us that he was keen on an alliance with the BJP. He said he had discussed the issue of alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he had gone to meet in 2021,” he said.

“The meeting had taken place last June and there was an Assembly session in July. During the session, 12 BJP MLAs were suspended. Senior BJP leaders had then become upset, as they felt that ‘on the one hand, we are talking about alliance, but on the other hand, they are suspending our MLAs’,” Shewale added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

On July 5, 12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the House for one year for allegedly abusing and manhandling the “Speaker in chair” Bhaskar Jadhav. He further said that BJP leaders were also upset, as there was no outcome of their discussion with Thackeray.

Shewale said, “Several times, Uddhav Thackeray discussed the alliance (with BJP leaders). But there was no positive response to the BJP from Sena. Due to this, BJP leaders also got upset… Uddhav Thackeray himself told us all these things. He told us that ‘I have tried my best, now you also try’.”

“We MPs held four to five meetings with Thackeray and kept insisting that the party should form an alliance with the BJP. However, every time, Thackeray would tell us that he is ready but is not getting a good response (from the BJP).”

Shewale also blamed Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for the strain between the BJP and the Sena. “On one hand, attempts were being made for the alliance, and on the other hand, Raut was holding meetings with MVA leaders and supporting UPA’s Vice-President and President candidates.”

More from Mumbai

When contacted, Raut, however said Shewale’s claims were false. “Uddhavji shares everything with us and I don’t know where this came from,” he said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement