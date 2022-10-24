Uddhav visits rain-hit farmers in Aurangabad district, demands govt to declare ‘wet drought’

FOR THE first time after stepping down as Chief Minister, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited the two villages — Pendapur and Dahegaon — in the Aurangabad district on the backdrop of unseasonal rains damaging crops.

Uddhav demanded that the government declare a “wet drought” in the state and provide Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation to the farmers, who have been affected by the unseasonal rains without waiting for the loss assessment reports.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also took a dig at CM Ekanath Shinde and said, “You (CM Shinde) betrayed us… But don’t at least betray the farmers who feed us.”

“The government is festival-loving but are not bothered to see what the farmers of the state, who feed us are going through…,” he said.

During his visit, Thackeray interacted with the farmers and assured them that all the losses they suffered will be recovered and asked them not to lose hope.

Thackeray said the state government must take efforts to change the relief criteria set by the National Disaster Response Fund as they have become outdated and asked for the state government to follow up with theCentre for implementation of the Beed pattern of crop insurance, also called the 80-110 formula.

Uddhav also said that he and his party is willing to come on the street if the situation is not handled by the government properly to give.relief to farmers. .

Vikram Raut, sarpanch of Dahegaon village, told the media that the assessment surveys of damaged crops have not been done in the area and no government aid has reached the people in the village.

Reacting to Uddhav’s visit, Abdul Sattar, state agriculture minister, said that he is not sure if the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief could understand the issues of farmers in just 20-23 minutes.