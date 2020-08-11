Uddhav urges PM to transfer Centre’s land for Mahul pumping station

Uddhav's remarks came during a videoconferencing that the prime minister held with the chief ministers of six states to review the heavy rainfall and damages caused by floods. (File)

Days after parts of the city were flooded after an intense spell of rainfall, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transfer to the state land in Mahul that belongs to the Centre for a pumping station, which will address the issue of waterlogging in Hindmata, Dadar and Wadala area.

He also said that a national-level committee headed by the PM should be set up to tackle natural disasters and for coordination among states.

His remarks came during a videoconferencing that the prime minister held with the chief ministers of six states to review the heavy rainfall and damages caused by floods. Thackeray briefed the PM on the heavy rainfall and the strong winds in Mumbai on August 5 and the measures taken by the state government and Mumbai civic body in tackling it.

The city received 333 mm rainfall in 24 hours on August 5 along with high speed winds between 70 and 80 kmph, occasionally gusting to over 106 kmph.

“If the land, owned by the Union government’s Commerce Ministry, is handed over to the civic body, the construction of the Mahul pumping station can be fast-tracked. If this pumping station is commissioned, then it is possible to pump out large amount of rainwater from Hindmata, Dadar and Wadala area,” said Thackeray in the meeting.

The chief minister further said that Cyclone Nisarga caused the damage of Rs 1,065 crore in Konkan region while the heavy rainfall with strong winds on August 5 has caused the damage of over Rs 500 crore in Mumbai. The Centre should give the financial assistance to the state at the earliest, he added.

“A national-level committee headed by the PM should be set up to tackle the natural disasters and for better coordination among the states. While the interstate flood management system is useful, it should also have the Centre’s representatives in it,” said Thackeray.

