Uddhav urges people not to panic over coronavirus

Local train commuters in Mumbai wear N95 masks as fear of coronavirus spread. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Local train commuters in Mumbai wear N95 masks as fear of coronavirus spread. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that there was no confirmed case of coronavirus infection in the state and urged people not to panic.

“No confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in Maharashtra so far. There is no need to panic or wear masks,” said Thackeray, while addressing the media on Thursday, adding that there is no shortage of masks.

Thackeray said the state was prepared to deal with the situation. “We also tackled swine flu earlier and people should stick to the advisory issued by the government,” he added. “People should stay alert for next 10-15 days and avoid crowds at public places. I also request people to limit their Holi celebration and avoid being part of gatherings,” he added.

He said the government has also started centers in Pune and Nagpur for tests. “All passengers coming from abroad are being checked at airports. We have even asked employees to take precautions while cleaning international flights on their arrival,” he said. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the disease can be controlled through preventive measures. So, people should not panic, he added.

So far, 69,502 air passengers have been screened. Of them, 174 were tested for coronavirus. The results were negative. Currently, 16 people remain in isolation ward across Maharashtra. In Mumbai, there are 12 people, in Nashik three and in Nanded one in isolation ward. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi said, “Reports of seven people are awaited in Mumbai.”

Across Maharashtra, there are 39 isolation wards with 361 beds.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Thursday conducted a review meeting of all the divisional commissioners, district magistrates, civic bodies, civil surgeons and deans of medical colleges to take stock of preventive measures.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.