Uddhav: Understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019 & broke ties

Friday, August 12, 2022

Ahead of the BMC elections in Mumbai, Thackeray on Friday met former corporators. While addressing them, Thackeray reportedly said, “I had understood BJP's policy to eliminate allies in 2019 itself and hence, had broken ties with the national party. What I understood in 2019, Nitish Kumar has understood now.”

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
August 13, 2022 1:07:32 am
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Welcoming Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to cut ties with the BJP, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that while he had understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019, “Kumar understood now”.

Ahead of the BMC elections in Mumbai, Thackeray on Friday met former corporators. While addressing them, Thackeray reportedly said, “I had understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019 itself and hence, had broken ties with the national party. What I understood in 2019, Nitish Kumar has understood now.”

Earlier this week, Kumar’s JD(U) had walked out of the alliance with the BJP and tied up with the RJD to form a new government in Bihar.

According to Sena leaders, Thackeray asked the corporators to concentrate on the work in their constituencies, though they are not corporators anymore, and solve the issues facing the people. “He advised them to emphasise on local level contacts, people’s issues and strengthen the organisational structure of the party on the ground level,” said a source.

“Thackeray told the corporators to remember that their fight for BMC elections is with the BJP and not the Shinde camp,” a source said, adding that he told them not to give importance to the Shinde faction.
Thackeray reportedly told the corporators that as they had won the 2017 BMC elections against the BJP, they would win this time too. “Last time, Shiv Sena and BJP fought against each other in the BMC. Even then Sena won. Therefore, the picture will remain the same in the elections to be held this year. Our fight is against the BJP,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by a leader.

“Saheb told us to not fall prey to the offers given by the agents appointed by Shinde camp and the BJP. He reminded us that we had won without an alliance with BJP last time and this time, too, we will win,” said a senior party member.

