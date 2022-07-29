scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

With Shiv Sainiks and many Sena leaders calling the rebels MLAs traitors, Deepak Kesarkar told mediapersons, “They do not have the right to call Shinde a traitor... if their rant continues, it will not be tolerated and we will also hit back.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 1:49:29 am
Deepak Kesarkar, Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDeepak Kesarkar. (File)

Hitting out Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Deepak Kesarkar, the chief spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde faction, on Thursday said that had Thackeray trusted Shinde, he would have made him the CM when he was ill last year. Referring to Thackeray’s statement in his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, where he said that while he is not calling the rebels traitors, but they had broken trust, Kesarkar said: “Had he trusted Shinde, he would have made him CM when he was sick, but he did not.”

With Shiv Sainiks and many Sena leaders calling the rebels MLAs traitors, Kesarkar told mediapersons, “They do not have the right to call Shinde a traitor… if their rant continues, it will not be tolerated and we will also hit back.”

More from Mumbai

“Even if any CM is out of the country or undergoing surgery, the charge is given to someone else. When you (Thackeray) were unwell, why did you not give the charge of CM’s post to Eknath Shinde? You had assured him (Shinde) that he would be made CM, then when you were unwell, did you not trust him (enough) to (him) make the CM? If you have trusted anyone then only you have the right to call someone treacherous. Otherwise, you have no right to call anyone treacherous,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

4

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

5

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

PM Modi inaugurates Chess Olympiad, calls Tamil Nadu ‘chess powerhouse of India'

PM Modi inaugurates Chess Olympiad, calls Tamil Nadu ‘chess powerhouse of India'

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’

Premium
Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Are frequent naps linked to blood pressure, stroke risk?

Are frequent naps linked to blood pressure, stroke risk?

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement