Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

Hitting out Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Deepak Kesarkar, the chief spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde faction, on Thursday said that had Thackeray trusted Shinde, he would have made him the CM when he was ill last year. Referring to Thackeray’s statement in his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, where he said that while he is not calling the rebels traitors, but they had broken trust, Kesarkar said: “Had he trusted Shinde, he would have made him CM when he was sick, but he did not.”

With Shiv Sainiks and many Sena leaders calling the rebels MLAs traitors, Kesarkar told mediapersons, “They do not have the right to call Shinde a traitor… if their rant continues, it will not be tolerated and we will also hit back.”

“Even if any CM is out of the country or undergoing surgery, the charge is given to someone else. When you (Thackeray) were unwell, why did you not give the charge of CM’s post to Eknath Shinde? You had assured him (Shinde) that he would be made CM, then when you were unwell, did you not trust him (enough) to (him) make the CM? If you have trusted anyone then only you have the right to call someone treacherous. Otherwise, you have no right to call anyone treacherous,” he added.