Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

July 29, 2022 1:49:29 am
Hitting out Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Deepak Kesarkar, the chief spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde faction, on Thursday said that had Thackeray trusted Shinde, he would have made him the CM when he was ill last year. Referring to Thackeray’s statement in his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, where he said that while he is not calling the rebels traitors, but they had broken trust, Kesarkar said: “Had he trusted Shinde, he would have made him CM when he was sick, but he did not.”
With Shiv Sainiks and many Sena leaders calling the rebels MLAs traitors, Kesarkar told mediapersons, “They do not have the right to call Shinde a traitor… if their rant continues, it will not be tolerated and we will also hit back.”
“Even if any CM is out of the country or undergoing surgery, the charge is given to someone else. When you (Thackeray) were unwell, why did you not give the charge of CM’s post to Eknath Shinde? You had assured him (Shinde) that he would be made CM, then when you were unwell, did you not trust him (enough) to (him) make the CM? If you have trusted anyone then only you have the right to call someone treacherous. Otherwise, you have no right to call anyone treacherous,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Latest News
Cases filed after SMC AAP members say BJP councillors beat them up
AAP student wing to contest VSNGU senate poll for first time
IFSCA to sign MOUs during PM visit to GIFT City today
Gujarat govt goes slow on NEP to not ‘disturb existing system’ before Assembly polls
Man hospitalised in Surat after ‘consuming liquor’
Horoscope Today, July 29, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Designer held for helping frauds open bank accounts
Appointment of new CBI director: Chief Justice recuses from hearing PIL
44th Chess Olympiad inaugurated, PM Modi calls TN ‘chess powerhouse of India’
JM Road blasts case: 10 years after his arrest, ‘repenting’ accused seeks to plead guilty
Conspiracy to murder Nusli Wadia: CBI opposes plea to call Mukesh Ambani as witness
Woman dies after eating Maggi in which she accidentally put tomato laced with rat poison