Uddhav transfers 6 IAS officers

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray transferred six IAS officers on Friday, including S Chokalingam and Shravan Hardikar.

Chokalingam, settlement commissioner and director of land records, Pune, has been posted as director general, Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) in Pune, an administrative training institute, while Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Hardikar has been posted as Inspector General, Registration and Controller of Stamp in Pune.

Rajesh Patil, Orissa cadre IAS officer who is from Jalgaon, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. N K Sudhanshu has been posted in place of Chokalingam.

Besides, Sheetal Ugale-Teli has been posted as director of textile in Nagpur and Prerna Deshbhratar, commissioner for persons with disabilities, Pune, has been posted as Wardha collector.