scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

Uddhav transfers 6 IAS officers

Chokalingam, settlement commissioner and director of land records, Pune, has been posted as director general, Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) in Pune.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 12, 2021 10:36:10 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, IAS transfer, Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal, mumbai news, indian expressChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray transferred six IAS officers on Friday. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray transferred six IAS officers on Friday, including S Chokalingam and Shravan Hardikar.

Chokalingam, settlement commissioner and director of land records, Pune, has been posted as director general, Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) in Pune, an administrative training institute, while Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Hardikar has been posted as Inspector General, Registration and Controller of Stamp in Pune.

Rajesh Patil, Orissa cadre IAS officer who is from Jalgaon, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. N K Sudhanshu has been posted in place of Chokalingam.

Click here for more

Besides, Sheetal Ugale-Teli has been posted as director of textile in Nagpur and Prerna Deshbhratar, commissioner for persons with disabilities, Pune, has been posted as Wardha collector.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement