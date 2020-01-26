Uddhav to visit Ayodhya on March 7, says Sanjay Raut

A large number of Shiv Sainiks are expected to gather in Ayodhya on the day, a party leaders said. A large number of Shiv Sainiks are expected to gather in Ayodhya on the day, a party leaders said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7 on the completion of the 100 days of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya on March 7. He will take blessings of Ram Lalla and will perform aarti at Sarayu river. It is an issue of our faith. We feel that there shouldn’t be any politics around it,” party MP Sanjay Raut told mediapersons on Saturday.

A large number of Shiv Sainiks are expected to gather in Ayodhya on the day, a party leaders said.

When asked about BJP’s criticism that Uddhav should take along Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya, Raut said Congress and NCP leadership has welcomed the court verdict on the Ram temple issue.

“Then, were they (BJP) going to take (PDP leader) Mehbooba Mufti along with them? After SC verdict on Ram temple, Congress’ Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had welcomed it. NCP chief Sharad Pawar too welcomed it. BJP seems to have forgotten this,” he added.

Earlier this week, Raut had announced that Uddhav would visit to Ayodhya in the first week of March on completion 100 days of the Thackeray government. This will be Uddhav’s first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister.

He, along with party MPs, had visited Ayodhya last June after the Lok Sabha polls. Uddhav had visited Ayodhya in November 2018 as well and asked the BJP to announce when construction work for the Ram temple would begin.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App