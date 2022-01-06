Uddhav to party: Will respond to Opposition at appropriate time

Amid criticism regarding his absence from public life following ill health, Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he would respond to the Opposition at an appropriate time.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with party functionaries from Mumbai, late Tuesday, sources said Thackeray asked Sena workers to gear up for the upcoming BMC polls. The party leadership has also sought a report on utilisation of funds from corporators, they added.

“We should continue to work for the people. I am taking the criticism quietly but will respond to them at an appropriate time,” Uddhav was quoted during the meeting.

Thackeray, who underwent spine surgery last November, has been working from home as per doctor’s advice and didn’t attend the state legislature’s Winter Session last month.

Sources in the party said that his son and Minister Aaditya Thackeray called the meeting of party shakha pramukhs, corporators, legislators and MPs from Mumbai to discuss issues related to the city.

“The party chief said that we will continue to work for the people. The government had taken the decision to waive property tax of residential properties up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai. Uddhav ji asked us to take this and other decision to the people,” said MP Vinayak Raut.

A Sena functionary said that the party is of the view that the elections should be held with OBC reservation. “The party has asked us to gear up for the polls assuming that the elections can be held on time,” the leader said.

Another functionary said that the party leadership has asked all corporators to submit reports on the utilisation of District Planning and Development Council funds ahead of the BMC elections. “Also, they have been asked to suggest new works or ideas that can be taken up,” the leader added.