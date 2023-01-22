Uddhav to address Sena workers on Bal Thackeray’s 97th birth anniversary

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said party president Uddhav Thackeray will address the party workers on Monday to mark the 97th birth anniversary of the Sena’s founder Bal Thackeray.

Talking to reporters, Raut said Uddhav Thackeray will pay homage at the party founder’s statute near the Gateway of India on Monday and address the party workers at Shanmukhanand Hall later in the evening. “The significance and importance of the day is strong for all of us,” the Sena leader said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently hearing a dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena over the party’s poll symbol bow and arrow.

The two factions have been embroiled in a tussle over the poll symbol after a split in the party last year.

Raut had on Saturday expressed confidence that “pressure politics” will have no impact on an independent institution like the ECI.

On his visit to Jammu to participate in the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Rajya Sabha leader said it is a non-political movement which is getting support.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of the yatra and is hence criticising it, he claimed.

Advertisement

To a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate, Raut said in a democracy, people’s wish is supreme. “Anybody who has people’s support can become the prime minister,” he said.