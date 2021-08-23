Uddhav Thackery’s assistant demolishes sea-facing bungalow after allegations of illegal construction by BJP

Milind Narvekar, the personal assistant of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demolished his own sea-facing bungalow in Murud, Ratnagiri district, following allegations of illegal construction and violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms levelled by the BJP.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said that Narveker demolished his house apprehending action by the authorities. Narvekar had reportedly built a 2,000 sq ft sea-facing bungalow on a plot in Murud in Dapoli.

DEMOLITION Started CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Secratary MILIND NARVEKAR’s illegal Bungalow at Seashore of Dapoli being Demolished We have DONE it Tomorrow 23 August will personally Visit this site of Dapoli to see the Demolition Next Demolition will be of Minister Anil Parab RESORT pic.twitter.com/OCAFwIhufP — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 22, 2021

Narvekar’s move of demolishing the bungalow on his own is seen as an attempt to avoid any embarrassment.

In June, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint with the central and state environment departments alleging that constructions in the area by Narvekar, Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab and few others were illegal. Subsequently, a team, comprising officials from the Centre and state had visited the site.

On Sunday, Somaiya posted a video of the demolition of Narekar’s bungalow, taking credit for it. “We have done it. I will be visiting the site today to see the demolition and will demand criminal action against Narvekar,” Somaiya said.