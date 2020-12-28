Uddhav Thackeray’s PA appointed Mumbai T20 League governing council chairman

Milind Narvekar, the personal assistant to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was elected as the chairman of the Mumbai T20 League’s Governing Council at Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) general body meeting held at the Wankhede Stadium Sunday.

The MCA also elected Suraj Samat as the second Governing Council member for its T20 league.

Narvekar, who has served as Shiv Sena’s party secretary, has been a member of the local cricket body for more than a decade.

“It’s an honour for me. I will take the guidance of Sharad Pawarji and work for the benefit of MCA as well as our cricketers. We will strive to make the league much bigger and better,” Narvekar told The Indian Express.

Samat, who runs a district sports complex at Bandra-Kurla Complex, has been involved with MCA for 10 years. “The T20 League is one of MCA’s biggest brands and we will ensure maximum players get a chance to play in it and benefit from the tournament. We will also involve colleges and schools across Mumbai to generate maximum viewership for the tournament under the able leadership of Milind Narvekar,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MCA has revoked the suspension of former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar and he will be considered for future coaching assignments. The MCA had suspended Powar a few years ago after he left Mumbai mid-season during his stint as co-ach. It had passed a resolution not to consider coaches who have left coaching assignments mid-way.

Powar had applied for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy coach job last month but his candidature was not considered. “A resolution was passed by apex council revoking Powar’s suspension,” MCA honorary secretary Sanjay Naik said during the meeting.