Uddhav Thackeray’s PA appointed as member of Tirupati board

Milind Narvekar, the personal assistant of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been appointed as a member of the board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Sources said that Narvekar’s name was recommended by Thackeray from Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In all, the Andhra Pradesh government appointed 24 regular members including Naravkar to the board, and an official notification was issued on Wednesday.

“I am grateful to the Andhra Pradesh government for the appointment and to CM Uddhav ji Thackeray for giving me the opportunity,” said Narvekar in a tweet.

Narvekar, who is also Shiv Sena secretary, has been working as personal assistant of Shiv Sena chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray for the last three decades.