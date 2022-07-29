scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: July 29, 2022 8:04:41 pm
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during a press conference (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Nihar Thackeray, nephew of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and extended his support to the latter.

Nihar Thackeray is the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, the eldest son of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

A statement from Shinde’s office released after the meeting said Nihar Thackeray will start his political journey under the CM’s leadership. Nihar Thackeray, who has stayed away from politics all this while, is married to the daughter of BJP leader and former state minister Harshvardhan Patil.

Last month, Shinde led a revolt in the Shiv Sena and walked away with nearly 40 party MLAs. On June 30, he took oath as chief minister with support of the BJP.

