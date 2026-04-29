Uddhav Thackeray won’t contest MLC polls as Shiv Sena UBT springs surprise

Shiv Sena UBT has announced former MLC Ambadas Danve as its candidate for the MLC polls. The nomination has come as a surprise as it was widely believed that Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the nominee. Danve was the leader of Opposition in council.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had repeatedly said that if Uddhav contests the MLC polls, then elections will be unopposed. Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar had on Tuesday said there was a 99% chance that Uddhav will be the MVA nominee for the MLC polls, adding “but we can’t say about the remaining 1%”.