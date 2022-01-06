Mumbai: Member of BJP’s social media cell detained for tweet on CM’s wife

A member of BJP’s social media cell in Maharashtra was detained for questioning by Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell Thursday for his alleged controversial tweet on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray.

The man, identified as Jiten Gajaria, had on January 4 posted a photo of Rashmi with the caption “Marathi Rabri Devi”. The caption was connected to the health issues of the CM implying his wife will take over his post like Rabri Devi had taken over in Bihar when her husband Lalu Prasad was forced to resign over the fodder scam.

Another tweet by Gajaria, a Mumbai resident with 18.9 K followers on the site, which too is possibly under the scanner was on Ajit Pawar.



His lawyer and a secretary of BJP, Vivekanand Gupta said, “The cyber police without mentioning the reason or who is the complainant had issued him a letter to be present at the police station. My client as per their instructions presented himself before them and is being questioned for over an hour now.” No FIR has been lodged in the case yet.