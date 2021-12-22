scorecardresearch
Won’t be surprised if name of Uddhav’s wife surfaces for CM post, says Chandrakant Patil, invites Sena’s ire

The comment drew sharp reactions from leaders of the Shiv Sena who accused Patil of disrespecting women and threatened to take the matter up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: December 22, 2021 10:32:06 pm
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale/File)

Commenting on Uddhav Thackeray’s absence from the Vidhan Bhawan on the first day of the Winter Session on Wednesday, BJP president Chandrakant Patil said he won’t be surprised if the name of the chief minister’s wife surfaced for the top state government post.

The comment drew sharp reactions from leaders of the Shiv Sena who accused Patil of disrespecting women and threatened to take the matter up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The CM’s son, Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, meanwhile, said his father was in good health. “He attended the cabinet meeting this morning virtually. He will attend the legislature proceedings whenever required,” Aaditya told reporters. CM Thackeray is presently recuperating following a spine surgery and is working from home.

Patil said, “Two year ago, Uddhav Thackeray took the charge of CM post. We will not be surprised if Rashmi Thackeray’s name surfaced for the post now.”

Reacting to the jibe, mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “Why is a senior leader like Patil stooping so low? Rashmi Thackeray has always confined herself to home. She is not in politics. What was the purpose of bringing her name? It somewhere depicts the mindset of the BJP leader. Is this how you respect women?”

The Sena leader said if Patil was “so concerned”, he should make Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, singer Amruta Fadnavis, the leader of the Opposition. “She (Amruta) has always been in limelight… Any attempt to humiliate Rashmi Thackeray will not be tolerated. On this matter we will have to meet the PM,” Pednekar added.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Even PM Narendra Modi is not present in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on many occasions. If the prime minister is not in the House then his charge too should be given to another minister.”

(With PTI inputs)

