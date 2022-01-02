CM Uddhav Thackeray announces complete waiver of property tax for Mumbai homes measuring up to 500-sq ft

With elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set to be held this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced complete waiver of property tax bills on residential properties measuring up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena had made the promise to announce this waiver as part of its election promise for 2017 BMC elections, in which it later emerged as the largest party. The waiver will be effective from the new financial year.

“Shiv Sena has fulfilled many of its promises given in 2017. For Mumbaikars, I had given the promise after careful thinking. Today, we are fulfilling that important promise. I promise Mumbaikars that we are able to take care of your health and well being, just continue to give us your blessings,” said Thackeray while announcing the decision through a virtual meeting of officials of the Urban Development Department on Saturday.

He further instructed the state administration to ensure immediate implementation of the decision. The meeting was attended by Shiv Sena ministers Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray, Congress Minister Aslam Shaikh and senior officials from the state government and BMC.

IS Chahal, BMC commissioner, during the meeting, said that there are 16,14,000 residential properties below 500 sq ft in Mumbai and the BMC will incur an annual loss of revenue of Rs 462 crore due to the decision. The decision will also require the amendment of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, The Maharashtra Education and Employment Guarantee (Cess) Act, 1962, and The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, he added.

“The proposal will be placed before the state cabinet for taking the decision and making appropriate amendments to these laws. Then, an ordinance will be issued accordingly. It (the decision) will come into effect from April 1, 2022, for the financial year 2022-23,” said Mahesh Pathak, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

Following Shiv Sena win in 2017, the BMC had waived off the general tax component of the property tax in 2019, inviting criticism for only partly fulfilling its promise. Property tax comprises eight components, including general tax, water tax, sewerage tax, education cess, tree cess and water benefit tax among others. The general tax constitutes around 10 per cent to 30 per cent of the total amount.

The issue of a complete property tax waiver was also raised by the Opposition in the winter session of the state legislature. “Only the general tax of the property tax bills was waived off and not the entire property tax as promised by the then Shiv Sena chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray,” Devendra Fandavis, Leader of Opposition, had said, adding the state government should waive it off completely.

Shinde, at the Assembly, had said that the government is also of the same view and a decision in the regard will be taken soon.

On Saturday, Shinde, the Urban Development Minister, termed the decision as revolutionary and a New Year gift to Mumbai residents.

“This is a revolutionary decision. No one has dared to take such a decision not only in the state but also in the country. There is no need to tell anyone about the relationship between Mumbai and Shiv Sena. Mumbaikars have always shown their love for Shiv Sena,” said Shinde.